Kangana Ranaut to resume last leg of shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut will resume last leg of shooting for her upcoming movie Thalaivi in Hyderabad.

Sharing the update on Twitter, the actress wrote, “It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times”.

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

How Kangana Ranaut prepares for Thalaivi

The shooting of ‘Thalaivi’ a biopic on J Jayalalitha, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, began last year.

Reportedly Kangana Ranaut has worked hard to play the stalwart and has even taken Bharatnatyam classes for the role.

Recently, talking about the gratification that she got from playing the role of political stalwart to perfection in ‘Thalaivi’, actress Kangana Ranaut opened up on her journey of weight management for and after the completion of the film.

“I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection,” she had written.

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

“Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020