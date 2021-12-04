Kangana Ranaut visits Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan

Mathura: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut went to Vrindavan on Saturday for darshan of Thakur Banke Bihari Ji and offered prayers.

Kangana visited Banke Bihari Ji amidst heavy security and while talking to the media said that she is a devotee of Krishna and has come to the Banke Bihari temple for the first time.

When asked about her political affiliations, Kangana said that she will stand by the party which is nationalist and that she does not belong to any political party in particular.

Addressing those who have been offended by her statements, Kangana said, “Jin logo ke dil mein chor hai, unn logo ko toh takleef hogi hi, jo log sache hai, jo log deshbhakt hai, jo rashtra ke hit mein baat karte hai, unn logo ko meri saari batein sahi lagenge.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared pictures of her darshan and added, “It pains to see the huge armed forces and strict laws much like border forces … it’s not some India border it’s Krishna Janm Bhumi.”

Later, she also went to Gokul Dham and rocked the cradle for little Krishna.