Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks aren’t ending anytime soon

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut who is already named as ‘Queen of controversies’, has occupied a top place in the headlines with her contentious remarks targeting either the film industry or some politician.

Her back to back controversial debates or criticism, which started after the sudden and suspicious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, seems like it not going to end anytime soon.

Kangana Ranaut slams Dharma Productions

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut reacted to a Twitter video that claimed Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar, has allegedly littered a village in Goa with biomedical waste after wrapping up a shoot featuring Deepika Padukone.

“Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help,” tweeted Kangana Ranaut from her verified account tagging Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the official Twitter handle of the ministry.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet came in reaction to a tweet by a user who shared screenshot of a news headline that claims Johar’s Dharma Productions has allegedly littered a Goan village named Nerul with garbage after wrapping up shooting for an untitled film featuring Deepika Padukone.

Debate on ‘nepotism’ & Twitter spats

It is often seen as a participant in ugly Twitter spats, raising her voice, sharing her opinion on things and topics she believes she should speak on and making controversial statements.

It was soon after the unfortunate demise of colleague Sushant Singh Rajput, that Kangana Ranaut, who has previously had tiffs with industry ‘insiders’, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to openly challenge ‘Bollywood’s movie mafia gang’ and raise her voice against ‘nepotism’, ‘nepokids’, unfair treatment to ‘outsiders’ and most recently, expose the alleged use of ‘drugs’ by various celebrities.