National award-winning actress, Kangana Ranaut, who is spending her lockdown days with her family at their Manali residence, is currently in the news for her lavish bungalow in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area.

Kangana Ranaut has set up a sprawling new workspace in the posh Pali Hill locality of Mumbai, for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

At a rumoured cost of Rs 48 crore, Bungalow No. 5 at Pali Hill has been revamped altogether to set up a new workplace for the actress. Kangana has collaborated with designer Shabnam Gupta to set up the studio of her dreams.

Kangana Ranaut’s lavish 48-crore workplace.

Sources revealed the entire environment of the workspace is plastic-free. The facility also has an open café. Kangana’s personal office will be on the top floor.

The conference room has textured walls, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom-made chairs. In fact, most of the furniture is customised and handmade.

There is a separate space for meditation, too. Overall, the decor is a blend of European modern architecture and old-world ethnicity.

The actress will be soon seen in her upcoming movie Thalaiva.

Source: IANS

