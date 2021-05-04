Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspended

An FIR has been filed against her for her provocation, according to a Twitter user.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Updated: 4th May 2021 1:06 pm IST
Photo: Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut (Source: Instagram/kanganaranaut)

Mumbai: Social media platform Twitter on Tuesday suspended Bollywood actress Kangana Ranuat’s account on the platform, after a series of controversial tweets triggered legal action upon her.

In the tweet that appears to have spurred this action, the actress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” Mamata Banerjee using his “Virat Roop” from “early 2000s” in Bengal.

The suspended account of Kangana Ranuat, @KanganaTeam

An hour ago, Kangana also took to her account to comment on the ongoing violence incited in West Bengal.

Kangana Ranaut is already trending on Twitter, with many appreciating the move. So far, Kangana has not responded to the suspension.

