Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspended

Mumbai: Social media platform Twitter on Tuesday suspended Bollywood actress Kangana Ranuat’s account on the platform, after a series of controversial tweets triggered legal action upon her.

In the tweet that appears to have spurred this action, the actress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” Mamata Banerjee using his “Virat Roop” from “early 2000s” in Bengal.

An FIR has been filed against her for her provocation, according to a Twitter user.

FIR lodged in Kolkata, by lawyer, against @KanganaTeam for insulting Bengalis and creating provocations to destabilise law and order — Sandeep Mukherjee (@Libertarian196) May 3, 2021

The suspended account of Kangana Ranuat, @KanganaTeam

An hour ago, Kangana also took to her account to comment on the ongoing violence incited in West Bengal.

Kangana Ranaut is already trending on Twitter, with many appreciating the move. So far, Kangana has not responded to the suspension.