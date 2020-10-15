Kangana Ranaut’s weight loss ‘saza’

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Actress Kangana Ranaut is on a mission to lose weight, and says the effort is not a piece of cake.

Earlier this week, the actress had revealed that she had started working at shedding the 20 kilos she put on for her role as late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa in the biopic, “Thalaivi”.

Now, Kangana has shared how losing weight is turning out to be a “saza” (punishment).

“Weight gain karne mein maza he maza…. weight loss mein saza he saza … (Gaining weight was all about fun and indulgence, while losing weight is a punishment),” she tweeted along with a picture of her feasting on a meal.

On Wednesday, Kangana had tweeted a photo from her workout session, writing: “I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk… who all are with me?”

The actress recently shared that she has completed the latest schedule of the upcoming biopic. “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi — the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team,” she had written.

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

