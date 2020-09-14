Kangana reacts to fictitious news about Shiv Sena, gets trolled

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is being trolled for reacting to a piece of fictitious news on Twitter. This comes at a time when there is growing tension between the actress and the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government.

On Monday, a satire web portal portal, thefauxy.com, which describes itself as “India’s finest, fastest and fictitious news source”, posted a tweet on their unverified Twitter account that reads: “Facebook Launches ‘Mark Yourself Safe From Shivsena Goons’ Feature.”

Kangana’s reaction

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana posted on her verified Twitter account, “Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done.”

Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done 👏👏👏 https://t.co/v2BZYpQdAx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Netizens didn’t let go of the opportunity to troll the actress over her reaction to the fake news.

Reaction of netizens

“Confused if she knows this is a humor website and she also playing along or not,” commented a user.

Confused if she knows this is a humor website and she also playing along or not. — Princess Woke Liberal 🏳️‍🌈 (@workingboxwala) September 14, 2020

“Must be sarcasm in all probability. Fauxy is known comic website,” wrote another user.

Fauxy is known comic website — Tabby (@OfGrievance) September 14, 2020

“Are u doing this for real,” asked another user who found Kangana’s tweet hard to believe.

are u doing this for real…😂😂 — govind rawat (@pot_ter__head) September 14, 2020

“I think she doesn’t know,” declared another user.

On Monday morning, Kangana Ranaut returned to her hometown Manali from Mumbai. Referring to that, a user alleged, “She ran away from Mumbai and marked her safe against NCB and Mumbai police for her involvement with the drug mafia.”

Source: IANS