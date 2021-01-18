Kangana shares most awful thing about being actor after nepotism

By IANS|   Updated: 18th January 2021 1:05 pm IST
Mumbai, Jan 18 : Actress Kangana Ranaut says after nepotism, the most awful thing about being an actor is going through a night shift.

“Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts,” Kangana tweeted late on Sunday.

“When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actress has announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

She has also started preparing for her next film, “Dhaakad”, and will be seen in the films “Thalaivi” and “Tejas”.

