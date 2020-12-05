Kangana shares ‘Thalaivi’ stills on Jayalalithaa’s death anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared stills featuring her look in the upcoming film Thalaivi, which is inspired by the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Saturday marks the fourth death anniversary of the late politician who passed away on December 5, 2016 in Chennai.

Sharing the photos on her verified Twitter account, Kangana wrote: “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

Kangana had to put on 20 kilos to essay Jayalalithaa in the film, and her weight loss journey hasn’t been a cakewalk. The actress recently revealed that gaining weight for the role and doing Bharatnatyam has left her back severely damaged, adding that she is struggling to lose the extra kilos.

“I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for ‘Thalaivi’ and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection,” Kangana recently informed on Twitter along with a series of photographs showing her transformation.

Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa in Hindi and Tamil. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.