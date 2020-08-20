Kangana slams Aamir over actor’s old statement on his kids’ religion

By Sameer Updated: 20th August 2020 12:37 pm IST
Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Aamir Khan over his old interview. In the interview, the actor had said, “my wives may be Hindu but my kids will always follow only Islam”.

Sharing the link of the article on the interview, the actress wrote, ” Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? @aamir_khan”.

READ:  19 mn people lost jobs due to COVID lockdown in India: CMIE

Meeting with Turkish First Lady

The actor is facing flak not only from common people but also from certain celebrities after his photos of meeting Turkish First Lady went viral on social media. They are slamming him due to the fact that Turkey reportedly shares a friendly bond with Pakistan.

READ:  Construction of temple in Ayodhya a moment of pride:Prez Kovind

Reacting over the meeting of actor with the First Lady, Subramanian Swamy tweeted, “So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers?”

He also said that as it is coronavirus period, Aamir must be quarantined for 14 days after he returns to India.

Sonam Mahajan’s views

Meanwhile, Political Analysts, Sonam Mahajan wrote, ” Aamir Khan who avoided meeting Benjamin Netanyahu, a friend of India, meets Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan at a time when Turkey is openly backing Pakistan and cornering India on Kashmir.

READ:  Odisha Migrant-worker-turned rapper trends for his lockdown raps

Reportedly, Aamir sought the meeting. If true, he has made a very loud statement.”.

Categories
Bollywood NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close