Kangana slams Aamir over actor’s old statement on his kids’ religion

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Aamir Khan over his old interview. In the interview, the actor had said, “my wives may be Hindu but my kids will always follow only Islam”.

Sharing the link of the article on the interview, the actress wrote, ” Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? @aamir_khan”.

Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? ⁦@aamir_khan⁩ https://t.co/qo1ZOLNR7K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

Meeting with Turkish First Lady

The actor is facing flak not only from common people but also from certain celebrities after his photos of meeting Turkish First Lady went viral on social media. They are slamming him due to the fact that Turkey reportedly shares a friendly bond with Pakistan.

So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 17, 2020

He also said that as it is coronavirus period, Aamir must be quarantined for 14 days after he returns to India.

Sonam Mahajan’s views

Meanwhile, Political Analysts, Sonam Mahajan wrote, ” Aamir Khan who avoided meeting Benjamin Netanyahu, a friend of India, meets Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan at a time when Turkey is openly backing Pakistan and cornering India on Kashmir.

Reportedly, Aamir sought the meeting. If true, he has made a very loud statement.”.