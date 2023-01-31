Kangana takes U-turn, supports Uorfi Javed’s dressing sense

Mumbai: The controversial celebrities of the entertainment industry, Kangana Ranaut and Uorfi Javed had an interesting exchange on Twitter on Monday. Kangana advocated for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country while she was replying to a tweet from Uorfi Javed. On Tuesday, Uorfi again replied to the Queen actress and it seems that the duo are not going to stop exchanging opinions on the microblogging site.

Both celebrities are attracting a lot of comments from Twitter users and even people are sharing memes in reply to their tweets. Kangana Ranaut who seems to be jealous of the success of SRK’s Pathaan tweeted against Muslim actors and actresses recently and Uorfi Javed reacted to her tweet. Uorfi replied to Kangana that art is not divided by religion and there are only actors and no Hindu or Muslim. After reading Javed’s tweet , the Himachali actress tweeted her opinion. She said the country must introduce a Uniform Civil Code and till the time the constitution is divided the nation will remain divided.

Now, on Tuesday morning Uorfi reacted to Kangana’s UCC idea. She quoted Kangana’s tweet and wrote ”Uniform wound be a bad idea for me maam ! I’m popular only because of my clothes.”

After Uorfi’s said that she is being recognised because of her dressing sense, Kangana reacted in an unexpected turn. The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress gave an example of Mahadevi Akka who was a devotee of Lord Shiva. She said that Mahadevi Akka dropped her clothes and started living in the forest without covering her body. She wrote, ”In India there was Queen called Mahadevi Akka,who loved Shiva her husband before the court said if she loved Shiva n not him then she shouldn’t take anything from him,she dropped all her clothes left the palace and never covered her body again. Clothes and a lack of them (cont ).”

She further wrote, ”Both are self expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shinning star In the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you.”

It seems that Kangana advised Uorfi Javed that she should not let anyone shame her body and that Uorfi is divine and pure.

