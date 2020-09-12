Kangana to meet Maharashtra Governor Koshyari on Sunday

Mumbai, Sep 12 : Amid rising tension between Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, the Bollywood actress plans to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday.

It is believed that the actress wants to inform the governor about her ongoing tension with the state government before leaving Mumbai. She is scheduled to meet the governor at 4.30 pm on Sunday and expected to leave the city on September 14.

Asked where she was headed, Kangana’s team told IANS: “Owing to security protocol we cannot disclose details of her travel.”

The tension between Kangana and the state government began after she made derogatory remarks about Mumbai, comparing the city with POK and calling the city’s police force a “sham”.

Following this, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reportedly said that the actress has “no right to stay” Mumbai. Just a few days after Kangana’s sarcastic exchange with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initiated a demolition drive at her office building.

Meanwhile, Kangana arrived in Mumbai on September 9 with the Y-plus security provided to her by the Central government.

