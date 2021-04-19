Kangana urges Modi to stop Ramzan gathering, deletes tweet later

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known to be vocal on various issues on social media, recently took to Twitter to express her opinion on PM Narendra Modi’s Saturday appeal on treating the Kumbh Mela celebration as a ‘symbolic’ event this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

In her tweet, Kangana requested Modi to stop Ramzan gathering amid the coronavirus crisis. Later, the actress deleted her tweet.

However, many users had taken a screenshot of the tweet before its deletion. In a ‘now deleted’ tweet, Kangana wrote, “After kumb mela…Honourable Prime Minister ji please request to stop Ramzan gathering also”.

Screen shot of Kangana’s now deleted tweet

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines ever since she released a statement extending her support towards actor Kartik Aaryan, after he was ousted from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Dostana 2 and was fired from Dharma Productions.

She tweeted, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him… Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos…Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars…. after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also.”

“Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either, today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so, everyone knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love,” Kangana added in a subsequent tweet.

On the workfront, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad.