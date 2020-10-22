Kangana wishes Amit Shah: ‘Fortunate to have a dedicated leader like you’

Mumbai: As the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah is celebrating his birthday today, wishes are being poured in from all the quarters on social media. Similarly, Bollywood celebrities are taking turns on their social media accounts to pour in warm wishes for our Home Minister.
Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to pen down a heartfelt birthday wish that reads, “Honourable Home Minister sir wishing you a very happy birthday, we are a very fortunate nation to have a passionate and dedicated leader like you who works for the welfare of this nation with single minded focus #HBDayAmitShah @AmitShah”.
Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini too wished the Home Minister and wrote, “It is the happy occasion today of Amit Shah ji’s birthday. I wish him a very healthy, Happy Birthday and many more years in the service of our country.”
Apart from Kangana and Hema, other celebrities who wished Shah on his special day were Riteish Deshmukh and singer Kailash Kher. Kailash compared Amit Shah’s wisdom to that of ‘Chanakya’.
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others too wished Amit Shah
PM Modi appreciated Amit Shah’s dedication and contribution towards India’s progress. “Birthday wishes to Shri Amit Shah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make the BJP stronger are also noteworthy…,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted Shah and praised him for “strengthening the internal security of the country.” Mr Singh wished “Amit Bhai” good health and a long life.
“Wishing the Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah Ji a very Happy Birthday. His dedication and hard work has contributed towards the development of India…,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on the microblogging site.
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described Shah as a “popular leader, skilled political strategist and dedicated nationalist” in his birthday greetings for the Home Minister.