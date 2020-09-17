Kangana wishes Narendra Modi: We all are praying for your long life

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today and netizens are pouring warm wishes to him on social media. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also joined in the festivity and extended her wishes to PM Modi and recorded a short video lauding him and ‘praying for his long life’.

Kangana shared the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, “#HappyBirthdayPMModi.”

Ranaut wishes Narendra Modi

In the video, the actress expressed that she has met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi only a couple of times and that too for photo opportunities. However, she claimed that she has seen immense love and respect in the eyes of an Indian for him. She also added that the country is extremely lucky to have a PM like him.

“What the common Indian feels for you, I don’t think so much respect, love has been ever showered on a PM before. So I just want to say that those crores of Indians, who are not on social media, who may not be able to reach out to you, they are all praying for your long life and we are all very fortunate to have you as our PM,” stated Kangana.

The ‘Panga’ actress recently returned to her hometown Manali and shot for this clip at her residence.

Hema Malini wishes Modi

Veteran actress and BJP candidate Hema Malini had also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi on Twitter and shared, “Warm birthday greetings to the founder & most popular leader of New & Self-reliant India, the PradhanSevak of the country & our guardian in public life Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May the Almighty bless you @narendramodi with good health & long life in the service of Bharat Mata.”

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday wished Prime Minister Modi on his 70th birthday, and prayed for his good health and long life.