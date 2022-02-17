Kangana’s Lock Upp: Is Aamir Khan confirmed contestant?

Mumbai: Fans are super excited for actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ will be streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player starting from February 27. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show will see a total of 16 fearless celebrities will be locked up inside the jail for nearly 72 days.

Kangana, on Tuesday, unveiled the trailer of Lock Upp. In the clip, the actress revealed that the contestants will be put inside the jail for months and stripped of their amenities. To avoid eviction, the celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world.

Kangana Ranaut reveals her ‘wish list’ of participants

During the trailer lauch, Kangana had a conversation with media wherein she revealed her wish list of participants whom she wants to put behind the bars.

She first took the name of Karan Johar, then television czarina Ekta Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Later she added the name of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and said, “I am a great admirer of Mr Aamir Khan, so I would like him also to be in my lock up. And I also love Mr Bachchan. Of course I can give the auditions. They are not the contestants but my wish list.” To this Ekta replied: “I love your wish list.”

However, Kangana mentioned very clearly that it is just her ‘wishlist’ and not confirmed contestants’ one.

Meet First Contestant Of Lock Upp

Lock Upp Contestants List

Ahead of its premiere, a few names of the popular personalities who are likely to take part in the show have been doing rounds on internet. From Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan to Poonam Pandey, check out the tentative list below.