Kangana’s Lock Upp: Shehnaaz To Hina, here’s list of contestants

Mumbai: Reality show fans are gearing up for another big show which will be hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. She will be seen anchoring producer Ekta Kapoor’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’. The show will be streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player starting from February 27.

Kangana on Thursday took to her Instagram and shared first poster of the show which features the actress in ‘boss lady’ style. “Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer @ektarkapoor,” she captioned the post.

Lock Upp will see a total of 16 fearless celebrities will be locked up inside the jail for nearly 72 days. It is being said that there will also be a concept of ‘bail’ in the reality show.

Lock Upp Contestants List

Ahead of its premiere, a few names of the popular personalities who are likely to take part in the show have been doing rounds on internet. From Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan to Poonam Pandey, check out the tentative list below.

Divyanka Tripathi Manav Gohil Hina Khan Shweta Tiwari Surbhi Jyoti Urfi Javed Aditya Singh Rajput Mallika Sherawat Anushka Sen Avneet Kaur Chetan Bhagat Harsh Beniwal Shehnaaz Gill

An official announcement on the list is still awaited.

Speaking about the concept of the reality show, it promises to be an engaging captive reality show that will keep one glued to the screens. All 16 contestants will go through tough tasks and dramatic situations as they fight to survive the jail. Calling it the ‘biggest reality show’, at the launch, makers had also revealed that Lock Upp will be quite a controversial show.