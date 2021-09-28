Kanhaiya Kumar has no faith in Communist ideology, expelled himself from CPI: D Raja

New Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar has expelled himself from the CPI, the party’s general secretary D Raja said on Tuesday moments after the former JNU leader quit the Left party and joined the Congress.

He alleged that Kumar was “not truthful” with the Communist Party of India (CPI) leadership and also not “straightforward” in his demands from the party.

“Kumar expelled himself from the party. He was not truthful to the party. The CPI existed long before Kanhaiya came into the party’s fold and will continue to exist after his exit,” Raja told PTI

Raja also questioned Kumar’s faith in the Communist ideology.

“He must be having personal as well as political ambitions and aspirations. It shows he has no faith in the Communist ideology,” the general secretary of the Communist Party of India said.

The former JNU students’ union president joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. Gujarat Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has also come out in support of the party, sources said.

Kumar had joined the CPI ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP.