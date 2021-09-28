Kanhaiya Kumar has no faith in Communist ideology, expelled himself from CPI: D Raja

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th September 2021 7:48 pm IST
Kanhaiya Kumar has no faith in Communist ideology, expelled himself from CPI: D Raja
New Delhi: MLA Jignesh Mewani speaks to media after extending support to Congress, at AICC in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. Newly joined Congress member Kanhaiya Kumar and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar has expelled himself from the CPI, the party’s general secretary D Raja said on Tuesday moments after the former JNU leader quit the Left party and joined the Congress.

He alleged that Kumar was “not truthful” with the Communist Party of India (CPI) leadership and also not “straightforward” in his demands from the party.

“Kumar expelled himself from the party. He was not truthful to the party. The CPI existed long before Kanhaiya came into the party’s fold and will continue to exist after his exit,” Raja told PTI 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Breaking: Kanhiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Congress

Raja also questioned Kumar’s faith in the Communist ideology.

“He must be having personal as well as political ambitions and aspirations. It shows he has no faith in the Communist ideology,” the general secretary of the Communist Party of India said.

The former JNU students’ union president joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. Gujarat Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has also come out in support of the party, sources said.

Kumar had joined the CPI ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button