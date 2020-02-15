Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked in Bihar

A+ A-

Katihar: Former JNUSU President and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked on Friday in Bihar’s Katihar town, the police said.

According to the police, shoes and slippers were thrown at Kumar’s convoy while he was going towards Bhagalpur after holding a meeting at Rajendra Stadium in Kaithar.

Some people, who had gathered to protest against the Left leader, are said to be behind the attack. Slogans like “Kanhaiya Go Back” could also be heard.

According to sources, the attackers are suspected to be associated with right wing groups.

Though the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader was not hurt in the incident, two vehicles of his convoy were damaged while a driver sustained minor injuries.

The police, however, prevented the situation from slipping out of control by escorting Kumar’s convoy.

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader is on a state-wide ‘Jan-Gan-Man Yatra’ to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During his one-month-long journey, he is scheduled to mark his presence in almost all major cities and towns of Bihar. He would also conduct around 50 public meetings.

The Left leader began his ‘yatra’ from Bettiah on January 30.