Kanhaiya, Mevani to join Congress next month: Report

Hyderabad: Former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat are likely to join Congress next month, NDTV reported citing party sources.

Earlier, it was reported that both the leaders met Rahul Gandhi recently.

As per NDTV, both Kanhaiya and Mevani are likely to join the Congress during an event on October 2.

It further reported that Mevani will be made a working president of the party’s state unit. On the other hand, Kanhaiya, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusaria seat, is likely to induct few other leaders from the Left with him.

Earlier, The Congress had halted the party organisational restructuring in two state units of Bihar and Gujarat as talks with Kanhaiya and Mevani were not finalised.