Kannada movie star Darshan campaigns for friend, draws huge crowds

Bengaluru, Oct 30 : Leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to win, ruling BJP candidate, N. Muniratna asked his friend and noted movie star – Darshan to campaign for him on Friday.

Darshan who is resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar campaigned for his friend and his film producer Munirtana all day long.

Although, his family leans towards the Congress party, Darshan in carefully worded message told reporters before kickstarting his campaign that he has not come to campaign for any party but for his friend Muniratna. “I know him personally. He is a very kind-hearted man. He took several initiatives when the Covid pandemic hit the state in March. I have closely observed that he helps people a lot, therefore, I have come here as a friend,” he said.

Muniratna, for the last one week, has been bringing several stars to campaign for him in his constituency. Two days ago, the BJP new entrant, Tamil Nadu leader, Khushboo had campaigned in his favour. Subsequently, several Kannada actors and actresses have also been roped in to woo voters.

Darshan is a Kannada superstar and enjoys a large fan following in the state and had campaigned vigorously for noted mulit-lingual actress Sumalata Ambareesh, widow of Sandalwood’s late superstar Ambreesh, when she contested in 2019 Mandya Lok Sabha polls as an independent. She had won then.

–IANS

nbh/ash