Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep roped in as fragrance brand ambassador

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANSlife) Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep has signed as the new brand ambassador of men fragrance brand Denver. The actor will soon feature in a new TVC, released by the brand.

Through this association, the brand aims to explore and leverage the opportunities for fragrance brands in Karnataka and other southern market.

On the association, Sudeep said:”Since its inception, Denver has strived to be a niche player in a competitive market. It has been making consistent efforts to be unique, especially when it comes to relating and connecting with its young target audience. I am happy to be the face of a leading brand like this, and excited to be a part of its growth trajectory. I look forward to a successful and long-standing synergy with Denver and hope to catapult this brand to new heights going forward.”

Saurabh Gupta, Director (Marketing & Sales) — Denver, said:”We have been fortunate enough to create deep inroads within Hindi-speaking and Telugu markets by associating with leading stars like Shahrukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as our brand ambassadors. This time also, we were on the lookout for an equally loved celebrity from Karnataka to further enhance our footprint within the region.”

He added:”We are delighted to announce that Kichcha Sudeepa, one of the most well-known superstars within the Sandalwood film industry, is now on board with Denver as its new brand ambassador. As an icon and an idol for the region’s youth, he stands out as the perfect fit for the brand. We are confident that this association will enable us to reach out to and capture a much larger audience, thus significantly accelerating our growth in Karnataka.”

