Kannur syllabus and bishop’s jihad comment continue to rage in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Covid continues to rage in Kerala, the raging topic of discussion cutting across political spectrum on Saturday was the new syllabus for study at a MA course in Kannur University and the statement by a Catholic bishop with regard to ‘narcotic jihad‘ and on Saturday even the Kerala Governor expressed his view.



It was two days back Syro Malabar Church Pala diocese bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt said that Catholic girls in Kerala were now becoming the victims of ‘Love and narcotic Jihad’ and the traditional rival political parties came out criticising the bishop and at Kannur, lot of heat was generated after Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran on Friday broke his silence and echoed the line of the CPI-M backed Students Federation of India (SFI) Union’s view that there is no need to withdraw books of prominent RSS ideologues in the curriculum of the newly started Master’s course in Public Administration at Kannur University.



Later a two member committee was appointed to submit its report on the syllabus issue.



On Saturday the much learned and Sanskrit expert Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, often known for his views, without touching on the ongoing syllabus debate told the media that, he returned to the state only yesterday and he does not know what was discussed on the syllabus issue.

“I am not aware of the ongoing discussions, but I will say diversity is the law of nature. As a student one should be exposed to everything, then only one can come up with innovative ideas,” said Khan.



Then came the turn of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, batting for the Pala bishop, attacked both the traditional political rivals in Kerala.



“It’s only natural for people who tell the plain truth to be attacked. Both the Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition are speaking like the spokesperson of Jihadis. Just look into the large-scale gold smuggling that’s taking place in Kerala and that in itself is proof that narcotic jihad is taking place here,” said Muraleedharan.

Leader of opposition V.D. Satheesan expressed concern that a section is out in the social media to fan trouble between the Christians and Muslims based on the statement of the bishop.



“And now it has come to be known that many who comment on this in the social media is done by those who are Sangh Parivar activists with fake Ids. People should not fall into this trap set by vested interests, who are out to create trouble. Then there is another section who are getting ready to march to the house of that bishop, that’s also not needed and should be opposed. It’s the responsibility of responsible political parties and politicians to see that these things are not taken to dangerous levels. The state government should look into if there is any merit in what the bishop said and do the needful and it should be seen that things are kept under control,” said Satheesan.



Meanwhile the assistant bishop at Pala – Jacob Muriken said that the present controversy is needless and all should see that it is brought to an end.



