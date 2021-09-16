Kannur varsity to withdraw RSS ideologues’ books in MA syllabus

Thiruvananthapuram: After making headlines for the past few days, Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran on Thursday said that the books of prominent RSS ideologues in the curriculum of the newly started Master’s course in Public Administration at Kannur University, will be withdrawn.

“The two member expert committee which went into the issue has recommended that it need not be included in the third semester. It has been given to the Board of Studies and the final decision will be taken by the Academic Council,” said Ravindran.

Once the necessary changes are made, it might be now included in the fourth semester.

Ravindran, last week stood his ground and toed the line of the CPI-M backed Students Federation of India (SFI) view that there is no need to withdraw books of prominent RSS ideologues in the curriculum, as all have to learn and then decide which is good or bad.

The controversy raged for a week when the Congress led UDF and senior CPI leader and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswan strongly opposed it, while there was confusion in the SFI as some opposed it while some others said there was no harm.

The books that created the controversy included those of M.S. Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

These books are included for study in the third semester of the MA Public Administration course. At present this course is offered only at the Government Brennen College in Tellicherry in Kannur district.

Along with them are books of Rabindranath Tagore, Gandhi, Nehru and other such towering personalities.

At the height of the controversy, last week Ravindran opined that just because there is a protest, this syllabus won’t be withdrawn.