Kanpur Cop asks girl to dance before him for filing FIR

Kanpur: In a shocking incident a girl was asked to dance in police station for getting registered a FIR. A video of a teenage girl from Kanpur has gone viral on social media in which she alleged that Inspector of Govind Nagar police station had allegedly resorted to mischief.

The 16 year old minor girl in the video alleged that the cop has alleged that he had called her during the odd hours and made to dance.

The girl’s family had tried to lodge a complaint against the nephew of their land lord Anup Yadav, for his alleged attempt of molesting girl, also forcibly evacuating them from rented portion of the house.

Twice she was molested, upon which the mother wanted to lodge a comlaint and the Inspector Govind Nagar police station Anurag Misra had misbehaved with her and asked her to dance before him.

The investigation is underway on the basis of viral video.