Kanpur Cop asks girl to dance before him for filing FIR

By SM Bilal Published: 17th August 2020 12:55 am IST

Kanpur: In a shocking incident a girl was asked to dance in police station for getting registered a FIR. A video of a teenage girl from Kanpur has gone viral on social media in which she alleged that Inspector of Govind Nagar police station had allegedly resorted to mischief.

The 16 year old minor girl in the video alleged that the cop has alleged that he had called her during the odd hours and made to dance.

The girl’s family had tried to lodge a complaint against the nephew of their land lord Anup Yadav, for his alleged attempt of molesting girl, also forcibly evacuating them from rented portion of the house.

READ:  K'taka Covid cases cross 2L-mark, 1.2L recovered

Twice she was molested, upon which the mother wanted to lodge a comlaint and the Inspector Govind Nagar police station Anurag Misra had misbehaved with her and asked her to dance before him.

The investigation is underway on the basis of viral video.

Categories
Crime and AccidentIndia
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close