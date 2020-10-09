Kanpur girl who vanished from Delhi, found hanging in Himachal forest

By Zafar Abbas

New Delhi, Oct 9 : In a mysterious case that is giving headaches to the Delhi Police, a 25-year-old girl went missing from Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Sunday morning after she accompanied her mother to the Capital on a trip from her hometown Kanpur.

Two days later, she was found hanging from a tree in a forest in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

According to the police, Mansi told her family she had to appear in a competitive exam in New Delhi on Sunday and hence came to Delhi along with her homemaker mother.

However, leaving her mother alone, the girl went to check her examination centre at Mori Gate but never returned.

An FIR in this context was lodged at the Kashmere Gate police station.

“In CCTV footage she was last seen at Mori Gate before she went missing. Later, her body was found in Himachal Pradesh. A Haryana Roadways ticket worth Rupees 58 was also found from her clothes,” said a senior police officer.

It is not clear how the girl reached Solan in Himachal Pradesh where her body was found hanging from a tree in Parwanoo, in Solan district, on Tuesday morning, two days after she went missing. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

“The girl’s body didn’t have any injury marks. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to rule out any foul play,” said the officer.

The girl’s father is a businessman in Kanpur and her grandfather a gazetted officer.

Mansi, a meritorious student, had been preparing for the UPSC exams. According to sources, she had earlier cleared the Indian Engineering Services pre-examination.

Police said her phone was switched off soon after she went missing on Sunday. Detailed analysis of the call data records revealed no suspicious calls on her mobile.

Now the Delhi Police are trying to connect the dots of her disappearance from Delhi and the discovery of her body in a forest at Himachal Pradesh.

Several police teams have been formed to investigate the case and unravel the mystery.

