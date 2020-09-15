Kanpur goons try to fit into Vikas Dubey’s shoes (IANS Special)

Kanpur, Sep 15 : Gangster Vikas Dubey is dead but his name still spells fear. Many lesser goons, even new recruits in the hinterlands of the Uttar Pradesh district are now cashing in on the “Kanpurwallah’s” reputation.

The Chaubeypur and Bilhaur police stations in Kanpur are apparently receiving calls complaining about Dubey’s lieutenants making extortion threats and land grabbing.

A Bikru village resident has written to the police, seeking registration of an FIR against a Dubey aide, who grabbed land in the village. “He is terrorising villagers and grabbing land,” the complaint said, providing address details of the alleged henchman.

The police rushed to the village to locate his whereabouts, only to discover it was a ghost address with fake telephone numbers.

Further investigation revealed the complaint was filed to settle personal scores.

“More than 100 such complaints have poured in at offices of IG-Range, DIG and circle officer, Bilhaur, and more than half of them have been found to be fake. People are using Vikas Dubey’s name to settle scores in cases of personal rivalry,” said a police officer.

Vikas Dubey has reportedly left behind a Rs 60 crore worth assets and local goons are trying to use his name to establish their own empires in the Kanpur underbelly.

Recently, an army personnel, posted in Nagaland, received a series of threat calls from a man who introduced himself as a friend of Vikas Dubey and asked him to take home his estranged wife or face the consequences.

Earlier, a computer institute owner was threatened by an extortionist to cough up money by invoking the ‘Kanpurwallah’ don’s name, who died on June 10 in a police encounter.

The police are now making a list of complainants and will probe their background.

“The initiative will curb unnecessary cases being filed at police stations and save time and energy,” said Mohit Agarwal IG Kanpur range .

“We have already initiated action against those making extortion calls and an accused was recently arrested from Barra South. He confessed to police he was running out of money and decided to start the extortion bid from an institute, where he had pursued a diploma course.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.