Kanpur massacre: 2 men surrender before a special court

Kanpur: Two men wanted for their alleged roles in the killing of eight policemen, including a deputy SP, during an ambush last month surrendered before a special court in Kanpur Dehat, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava told PTI that the two accused of Kanpur ambush — Vishnu Pal Singh Yadav alias Jiledar, a village head, and Shivam Dubey — surrendered on Wednesday.

Kanpur: Mangled remains of vehicles outside the house of criminal Vikas Dubey, after an encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives, in Kanpur, Saturday, July 4, 2020. The encounter took place when the police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. (PTI Photo)

The men, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000, were taken into judicial custody for a period of 14 days and sent to jail, the official said.

Srivastava said that they have decided to seek their police remand for proper questioning in order to ascertain their roles in the massacre.

The UP Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Shivam’s father, Bal Govind, from Parikrama turn under Karvi police station area in Chitrakoot around 10 days back, an official said.

Kanpur: Mangled remains of a car at the demolished residence of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur ambush case, where police security has been deployed, at Bikru village in Kanpur, Friday, July 10, 2020. Dubey was shot dead by police personnel at Bhauti area today when he allegedly tried to flee while travelling back to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Since Bal Govind’s arrest, STF and Kanpur Police were on the lookout for Shivam and Vishnu Pal, the official added.

The special court (UP dacoity-affected area) on Wednesday also cancelled the bail application of jailed the then station house officer (Chaubepur) Vinay Tiwari, said DGC (Crime) Raju Porwal.

Tiwari’s advocate had moved a bail application and the case was listed for hearing but the lawyer didn’t appear before the court, Porwal said, adding that as a result the bail application was cancelled.

Kanpur: Police deployed at demolished residence of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur ambush case in which eight policemen were killed, at Bikru village in Kanpur, Friday, July 10, 2020. Dubey was shot dead by police personnel at Bhauti area today when he allegedly tried to flee while travelling back to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Earlier, aides of Vikas Dubey, including Daya Shankar Agnihotri, Shyamu Bajpai, Jahan Yadav, Shashikant, JCB driver Monu and Shivam Dubey were arrested either by the UP STF or the Kanpur Police, while Gopal Saini’s brother Govind Saini surrendered before the court.

Kanpur: Police personnel at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) where the body of gangster Vikas Dubey was brought for post-mortem in Kanpur, Friday, July 10, 2020. Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen, was killed in an encounter when he allegedly tried to escape from an accident spot while being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh a day after his arrest. (PTI Photo)

Umakant alias Guddan, a criminal, had made a dramatic surrender before police at Chaubepur police station.

Those who are still at large are Chotu Shukla, Shiv Tewari, Ramu Bajpai, and Hiru Dubey.

As many as six prime accused — Vikas Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Amar Dubey, Bauan Dubey, Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey — were gunned down in separate encounters since July 3.

Source: PTI