Kanwariya killed, 7 injured in collision between 2 vehicles in UP’s Meerganj

Bareilly: A 40-year-old kanwariya was killed and seven other people injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway in Meerganj here, police said.

Girish Gupta was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

While Gupta was killed, the injured, including the car driver, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

On July 23, relatives of six Kanwariya pilgrims killed in an accident in Hathras blocked a major thoroughfare in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district by placing the bodies on the road, officials said.

They lifted the blockade, which had brought the traffic to a standstill, only when senior officials reached the spot and agreed to their demand for financial assistance.

Gwalior Collector K V Singh said the families of the deceased would get financial help of up to Rs 4 lakh under various welfare schemes.