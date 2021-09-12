Kapda Bank: Siasat’s initiative provided free dresses to 28000 families since 2016

Hyderabad: Feeding the hungry and clothing the poor are among the best deeds in Islam. Blessed are those who are chosen for this noble task.

The editor Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Husain, Chairman ‘Helping Hand’ Dr Shaukat Ali Mirza, and the Canadian resident Dr. Yasmeen are distributing ladies, gents, and the children’s clothes.

Not only the daily dresses, they are also distributing dresses for special occasions like bridal clothings for brides and sherwani pyjama for grooms with shoes and slippers to the poor families without religious consideration.

The Kapda Bank operates from Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital, Darushifa. Zahid Ali Khan has undertaken a tour of the Bank yesterday to review its performance. Akram Ali incharge of the Clothes Bank and other packing staff were present on the occasion.

The Bank started its operation from April 29, 2016 by distributing 10,000 pairs of clothes among the poor and needy families.

The head of the Canadian charity ‘Fee Sabeelilah” Dr Yasmin played an important role in this initiative as she has been continuously sending the used clothes from Canada.

The incharge of the Kapda Bank Akram Ali said, “Daily at least 15 needy families are given ladies, gents and children’s clothes irrespective of their religious consideration. Apart from the clothes, these families are also provided bags headcovers shoes and slippers. About 1500 to 1600 packets of clothes are being distributed among 200 to 300 families per month.”

“Through this Bank, 12,00,646 pairs of clothes were distributed so far from the date of its establishment,” Akram Ali said.

The Kapda bank is not only operating in Hyderabad but this initiative of Siyasat Millat Fund, Faiz-e-Aam Trust and “Helping Hand” has expanded its clothes distribution activity in different districts of Telangana amongst the poor and needy to bring smiles on their faces.

Apart from Telangana, the Bank has also provided dresses to the distressed people in Jammu and Kashmir, Patna (Bihar), Muzaffarnagar (UP) and Delhi.

Zahid Ali Khan had expressed his happiness that 28000 families have benefited from this bank so far.

Praise is also due for the people of Hyderabad – specially the donors of “Siyasat Millat fund, Faize Aam Trust, and ‘Helping Hand’.