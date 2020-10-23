Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Delhi

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev on Friday has suffered a heart attack and is said to be undergoing angioplasty surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. Reportedly, the former Indian skipper was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues.

The news was confirmed by journalist Teena Thacker on Twitter as she wrote:

“Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev @therealkapildev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

As soon as the shocking news of Dev getting hospitalised came in, many on social media wished the legendary cricketer speedy recovery.

Hayana Hurricane – Kapil Dev and his career

One of the finest all-rounders in the world of cricket, Kapil Dev led India to their first World Cup triumph in 1983. He had made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978, before making his Test debut later that month in Faisalabad.

In test matches Dev had an average score of 31+ per innings for the 5248 runs he made in his international career. In the ODI format, he had made 3783 runs. Overall, he had amassed 9,000 runs in international cricket. He played a total of 131 test matches and 225 ODIs.

Dev had played the role of the Indian coach for a brief period following his retirement from the game. He was named as the Wisden Indian Cricketer of the Century, ahead of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kapil Dev made headlines after he emerged as a hot trend on social media a few months ago, during the lockdown, as he shared his new look.