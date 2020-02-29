Kapil Mishra, accused of violence in Delhi attends peace march

A+ A-

New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra who is accused of delivering hate speeches before the deadly violence broke out in North East Delhi, participated in a peace march against the communal riots that claimed 42 lives, on Saturday.

The march was organized by the Delhi Peace Forum, an NGO, at Jantar Mantar against the communal violence that claimed several lives in northeast Delhi.

Female reporter attacked for questioning Mishra

Times Now reporter Parvina Purkayastha, who was also covering the march tried reaching out to Mishra.

While I was covering a peace March today in Jantar Mantar, BJP representative Kapil Mishra too reach the spot and I did my job of asking him questions on his 'ultimatum' speech. As I asked him questions on Delhi violence his supporters and women army started encircling him — Parvina Purkayastha (@Parv05) February 27, 2020

.@KapilMishra_IND stages 'peace farce'; but fails to answer direct questions asked by TIMES NOW's reporter. Instead of answering the questions he sent his supporters to pull her mic, assault her.



Watch the visuals. | #JailKapilMishra pic.twitter.com/lidGZHRw6E — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 27, 2020

In that process she had hurt herself with the force of the mic. Then she suddenly turned aggressive and violent, she kicked me, pulled my hair and injured me. All of this for asking uncomfortable questions to their dear leader @KapilMishra_IND . — Parvina Purkayastha (@Parv05) February 27, 2020

Victims participated in march

The peace march was also participated by those whose shops and houses were burnt.

However, some of the placards read – ”Why Ratan Lal was killed”, ”Why temples were burnt”, ”why schools were set ablaze” and ”Terror in the name of anti-CAA protest will not be allowed”.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court granted four weeks to the Centre and the police to file their replies to the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs against the BJP leaders.