menu
search
29 Feb 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Kapil Mishra, accused of violence in Delhi attends peace march

Female reporter attacked by Mishra's supporters for questioning him about his 'ultimatum' speech.

Posted by Sana Sikander Updated: February 29, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
Kapil Mishra, accused of violence in Delhi attends peace march
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra who is accused of delivering hate speeches before the deadly violence broke out in North East Delhi, participated in a peace march against the communal riots that claimed 42 lives, on Saturday.

The march was organized by the Delhi Peace Forum, an NGO, at Jantar Mantar against the communal violence that claimed several lives in northeast Delhi.

Female reporter attacked for questioning Mishra

Times Now reporter Parvina Purkayastha, who was also covering the march tried reaching out to Mishra.

Victims participated in march

The peace march was also participated by those whose shops and houses were burnt.

However, some of the placards read – ”Why Ratan Lal was killed”, ”Why temples were burnt”, ”why schools were set ablaze” and ”Terror in the name of anti-CAA protest will not be allowed”.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court granted four weeks to the Centre and the police to file their replies to the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs against the BJP leaders.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved