Kapil Mishra, accused of violence in Delhi attends peace march

New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra who is accused of delivering hate speeches before the deadly violence broke out in North East Delhi, participated in a peace march against the communal riots that claimed 42 lives, on Saturday.
The march was organized by the Delhi Peace Forum, an NGO, at Jantar Mantar against the communal violence that claimed several lives in northeast Delhi.
Female reporter attacked for questioning Mishra
Times Now reporter Parvina Purkayastha, who was also covering the march tried reaching out to Mishra.
Victims participated in march
The peace march was also participated by those whose shops and houses were burnt.
However, some of the placards read – ”Why Ratan Lal was killed”, ”Why temples were burnt”, ”why schools were set ablaze” and ”Terror in the name of anti-CAA protest will not be allowed”.
On Thursday, the Delhi High Court granted four weeks to the Centre and the police to file their replies to the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs against the BJP leaders.