Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh scare away fan on highway [Video]

Mumbai: Comedians Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma are set to make a comeback with another laughter riot as The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with season 3. And it seems like their shenanigans have already begun. The duo who was driving on a highway in an open sunroof car, scared a fan away with their quirky rendition to the viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’.

In the clip, Kapil and Bharti are sitting in a car and singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar. She then turned the camera towards a woman, who ran away, and said, “Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao (She is our sweetheart. Where are you running off to? Wait, at least click a picture)!”

Sharing the video on Instagram stories, Kapil wrote, ‘Fun with fans’. The hilarious video was widely shared online by fans on social media. Watch the video below:

The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air earlier this year in mid-February due to various reasons.

Kapil recently announced the return of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show with a promo featuring Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. However, fans’ favourite Sumona Chakravarti was missing from the promo clip and speculations are rife that she won’t be featuring in the upcoming season.