Kapil Sharma body-shames a social media user for trolling him

Mumbai: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma seems to have landed into a controversy after he body-shamed a social media user. It all happened when the user tried to troll Kapil that he might get arrested in drugs case like Bharti Singh.

The Twitter user told Kapil Sharma that until he is caught he will say ‘no to drugs’. Kapil gave a replied to the troll but deleted the tweet immediately after receiving backlash from the netizens.

What did Kapil Sharma say?

We got our hands on a screenshot of the conversation Kapil Sharma had with the troll. The Twitterati’s post read as “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tab jab tak pakdi nahi gayi… drugs nahi leti thi… Wo hi haal aapka hai shaayad jab tak pakde nahi jao… no drugs. (What happened to Bharti? Until she got caught, she said she did not take any drugs. I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you say ‘no drugs’) @KapilSharmaK9.”

To which Kapil Sharma replied in a now-deleted tweet, “Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits).”

Here’s a screengrab of the original tweet.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh who is among the main cast of The Kapil Sharma is making headlines since almost a week, after she got arrested in Mumbai in the drugs case by NCB along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa.

The couple was booked after the NCB raided their production office and residence and allegedly found 86.5 grams of ganja.

The duo was later granted bail on Nov 23.