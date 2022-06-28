Kapil Sharma jokes about wife Ginni on stage, later apologises

Hyderabad: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is recently concluded his last leg of Canada tour. He performed live comedy shows with his TKSS teams. His show was quite a successful one. Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared a clip of his live show where he is seen mentioning his wife Ginni Chatrath and jokingly taunting her for not listening to him. He later apologised to her.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Sorry 🥲 @ginnichatrath 🙈 #kslive #kslive2022.”

In the video, Kapil can be heard saying,”Ginni, tu meri kabhi nahi sunti, dekh kitne log mujhe sunne aaye hain. Wo Bhi ticket kharch ke (Ginni, you never listen to me. But see how many people have come to listen to me after spending money on tickets).” Scores of fans chimmed to the comments sections and dropped laughing emojis.

However, this is not the first time Kapil Sharma teased his wife or marriage on the show. In the past, the actor teasingly talked about his marriage with Ginni Chatrath and called their marriage a PR stunt. In 2019, Kapil was heard mocking his marriage and wife in a conversation with Bollywood actress Amrita Rao. He said, “Arey woh PR stunt tha”. and said, “Mere baare main Badi galat galat khabre aayi thi to maine positivity felani thi bus isliye”. And he didn’t stop here and said, “Arey wo larki (Ginni) actress hai”. Have a look at the video.