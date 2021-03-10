Kapil Sharma show to never return to TV? Netflix’s announcement leaves audience confused

Mumbai: Hosted by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, one of the most popular celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining audience since 2018. Apart from Kapil, the show also features Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.

The Kapil Sharma Show team (Twitter)

And now, it has been more than a month since the show went off-air owing to a couple of reasons. While absence of live audience on the show amid COVID-19 pandemic was one reason, Kapil’s decision to be by his wife Ginni Chatrath and new born was another reason.

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 1, this year. Kapil had made the announcement of the show going off-air owing to his paternity leave.

Did The Kapil Sharma Show made exit from television?

Ever since the streaming giant Netflix had announced its 2021 releases which includes Kapil’s comedy show, there has been never-ending spree of rumours that The Kapil Sharma Show will never return to Sony TV.

Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY!



Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, s̶t̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ streaming in 2021!#AbMenuMeinSabNew pic.twitter.com/KFbSgiRKyo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 3, 2021

Earlier, the comedian too revealed that he is working with an OTT giant for a show that will mark his digital debut. He had made the announcement with a funny video posted on his social media accounts. Meanwhile, it’s artists have also reportedly moved on to other projects.

Gossipmongers are putting all these information together and assuming that The Kapil Sharma Show had permanently gone off air. Many even concluded that the show would only be back on OTT now.

Kapil Sharma to shoot his comedy special in Dubai

Amid all the above floating rumours, Pinkvilla on Wednesday confirmed Kapil Sharma’s OTT release for 2021 and even said that the comedian is all set to begin shooting for the shoe from April.

Kapil Sharma (Instagram)

“Kapil has already begun working on his material for the show, and is doing regular reading sessions with his team. He is currently recovering from his back injury, and will be travelling to Dubai next month to shoot for the special which will feature his trademark comedy style,” a source informed the newsportal.

Show might lose loyal audience

If the Kapil Sharma Show does restrict itself to just OTT, it would lose a vast majority of loyal audience. And the makers certainly wouldn’t want to miss out on them.

However, all these rumours and gossips will remain vague until we hear the official word from either makers of the show or host Kapil Sharma.