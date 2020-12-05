Kapil Sharma’s huge salary for his comedy show will surprise you

Mumbai: From Laughter Challenge to various comedy shows, Kapil Sharma has made millions of people laugh not only in India but across the globe. In the past 10-12 years of his career, Sharma has taken part in several big and small comedy shows. His journey from a common man to being a common man’s one of the favourite people wasn’t a cakewalk, but it was very inspiring.

After participating and entertaining the audiences in different comedy shows and reality shows, Kapil dreamed for something big and worked for it. In 2013, he came up with his own show titled as Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV which ran for 3 years. In 2016, he returned with a bang with The Kapil Sharma Show.

But do you know how much Kapil Sharma charges for every weekend episode of Salman Khan produced The Kapil Sharma Show?

While Bollywood and other entertainment personalities grace his popular celebrity chat show every week, Kapil’s towering personality and fame surpasses everything and his fees for the show is proof of the same.

According a report in News 18, Kapil Sharma charges a whopping amount for his weekend episodes of the hugely popular celeb talk show. The hefty amount certainly puts him in the big leagues of celebrities in the telly world.

The Kapil Shrama Show airs two episodes per week, on Saturday and Sunday, which makes his per episode fees something close to Rs 50 lakh, which is an insane amount indeed.

Salary of Kapil Sharma Show team

Sumona Chakravarti has been an important part of the Kapil Sharma Show. She was a member of the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show too. She charges Rs 6-7 Lac per day as per reports.

Krushna Abhishek, who played one of the most loved characters on the show, Sapna, reportedly charges Rs 10-12 Lac per weekend episode.

Bharti Singh is seen playing different characters on the Kapil Sharma Show. These days, she is usually seen playing Kapil’s Bua and the viewers are loving her! Bharti Singh charges Rs 10 to 12 Lac per weekend episode.

Kiku Sharda plays a lot of characters on the show and charges Rs 5 to 7 Lac per day reportedly.

Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show overnight is being paid Rs 10 Lac per episode according to reports.