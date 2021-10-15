Karak temple case: Pakistan SC orders recovery of Rs 33 mn from accused

Islamabad: Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to recover Rs 33 mn from the accused of the Karak temple case. The order has been issued by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

According to Dawn, Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani submitted a report to SC. In the report, it was mentioned that the district administration is silent despite the previous court’s order to recover restoration costs from accused.

Because of such attitude of the administration, a local cleric of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazi (JUI-F) named Hafiz Faizullah who runs a religious seminary near the temple has raised an objection that the word ‘Mandir’ has been written on the newly constructed building instead of Samadhi.

Replying to the court’s directive to recover the cost, the KP advocate general said that the accused are still facing trial. What would happen to the recovered amount if an accused is found not guilty, KP advocate general questioned.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled to be held after a month.

It may be mentioned that last year, a mob led by a local cleric Maulana Sharifullah of JUI-F and others had attacked the temple and demolished it.

After the incident, an FIR was lodged and several attackers were arrested by the police.