Karam Unnisa Begum, scion of Intekhab Jung, passes away

Hyderabad: Mrs. Karam Unnissa Begum, a scion of Intekhab Jung family, passed away Monday morning.

She was 87 years old. She was staying with her daughter Prof Shagufta Shaheen at Errum Manzil, an old neighborhood behind Taj Krishna.

According to her son-in-law Sajjad Shahed she had been suffering with a few health issues for quite some time. “She breathed her last at around 11-30 am today,” he said.

Mrs Karam Unnisa Begum was the daughter of Nawab Mir Mahmood Ali Khan and sister of Mr Abid Ali Khan, founder editor of Siasat Urdu Daily.

Her husband Mr. Mohammad Shafeeq Hussain Siddiqui who has passed away a few years ago.

She is survived by, besides Prof Shaheen, another daughter Mrs Surayya Tahseen and two sons Mr Rafeeq Hussain Siddiqui who teaches at King Saud University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Azaz Hussain Siddiqui who lives in the U.S. Mrs. Surayya Tahseen lives in Canada.

Her funeral prayers will be held at Maghrib at Masjid-e-Alamgir, near Shanti Nagar. She will be laid to rest in the nearby cemetery soon after.

