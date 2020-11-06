‘Karan-Arjun’, Salman & SRK to share screen space again!

Mumbai: After two long years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning back to the big screen with ‘Pathan’, with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone his co-stars. Badshah’s highly anticipated return will surely be worth the wait, especially with new reports claiming that Salman Khan will also be joining the film.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Shah Rukh and Salman once again may be seen together in “Pathan”. The report stated that Salman will be joining his ‘buddy’ SRK for a small cameo. Interestingly, the last time the two superstars came together was in a song sequence, Issaqbaazi, for the film Zero.

Salman-Shah Rukh’s on-screen camaraderie

The two Bollywood superstars have been enthralling fans with their cameos in each other’s films for the past decade. Salman and SRK’s on-screen camaraderie has always been special and favourite among their fans.

While Salman appeared in Shah Rukh’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’, SRK returned the favour by making special appearances in films like ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ and ‘Tubelight’.

And now if the two are planning to come together, it surely will be an added bonus for the fans who have been waiting to see them together on the big screen.

Recently, it was confirmed that Shah Rukh will end his two-year hiatus with Pathan. The film will see Shah Rukh reunite with his Om Shaanti Om and Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone while it will mark John’s first project with SRK. John plays the baddie in the movie.

As per reports, Pathan will go on floors in November with the filming primarily focusing on Shah Rukh. The film will be shot in Yash Raj Studios, in Mumbai.

According to sources, the makers of Pathan have brought in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has been a part of movies like War, Brahmastra, and Bell Bottom, for high-octane fight sequences between SRK and John.

Other important updates including release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was recently seen in UAE for the IPL 2020 season cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders. He recently thanked all his fans on his birthday with a video. On the other hand, Salman has recently wrapped up his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhudheva.