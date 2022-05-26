Karan Johar Birthday: 9 Celebs who didn’t attend the bash

KJo, on Wednesday, celebrated his 50th birthday at the Yash Raj Studio here. The starry bash was truly a night to remember

Photo of Umm E Maria Umm E Maria|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 26th May 2022 1:57 pm IST

Mumbai: B-town is known for its high-end parties and glamorous stars. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday bash was no exception. KJo, on Wednesday, celebrated his 50th birthday at the Yash Raj Studio here. The starry bash was truly a night to remember! A slew of celebrities were spotted arriving in style, adding glitz and glam to his special day. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Jahnavi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and other Bollywood and TV stars attended the star-studded celebration.

However, there were a few celebrities who were missing from the bash. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan were among the few stars who couldn’t make it to KJo’s grand birthday bash. Let’s have a look.

1. Alia Bhatt

2. Deepika Padukone

3. Amitabh Bachchan

4. Shah Rukh Khan

5. Akshay Kumar

6. Arjun Kapoor

7. Ayushmann Khurana

8. Kartik Aryan

9. Disha Patani

