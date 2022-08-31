Karan Johar says NO to work with Rashmika Mandanna?

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a roll with several Bollywood films like ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Animal’ in the pipeline. While she is yet to make her Hindi film debut, she has become one of the most sought after actress in the industry owing to her incredible performance in Pushpa.

Furthermore, it was earlier reported that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks with Karan Johar for a film alongside Tiger Shroff.

Well, looks like Rashmika is not going to get her break with the coveted filmmaker as Karan Johar has decided to shelve the film.

According to multiple reports, Karan Johar was to bankroll the project in the direction of Shashank Khaitan. However, he now feels that the film’s proposed budget was too high to recover, which prompted his decision.

Well, looks like a minor setback in Rashmika Mandanna’s career.

Meanwhile, speaking about her Tollywood projects, Rashmika has Varisu. She also kickstarted shooting for the second installment of Pushpa with a muhurat puja a few days ago. She will be reprising her role as Srivalli along with Allu Arjun as Pushpa.