Karan Johar ventures into talent representation, management

Mumbai, Dec 15 : Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his latest venture — a talent management agency.

“Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA),” tweeted Karan.

“We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent,” he added.

This new venture is in partnership with Cornerstone. The agency aims to unify dreams and potential of each associated talent.

In the recent years, Dharma Productions has launched many new faces including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

