17th September 2022
Karan Johar wishes 'strongest pillar of our nation'
Karan Johar with PM Modi.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar wished the ‘strongest pillar’ of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar extended his warm wishes for the Prime Minister on Twitter.

He wrote: “To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map – happy birthday @narendramodi ji!”

A string of Bollywood personalities such as Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Anupam Kher among many others took to their respective social media accounts to wish the leader a year full of happiness and good health.

