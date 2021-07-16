Karan Johar’s dream project ‘Takht’ with ensemble cast including Ranveer, Alia shelved?

Mumbai: Director, producer Karan Johar’s much awaited dream project ‘Takht’ with an ensemble cast which included names like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly shelved.

With the announcement of his new directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar’s long-in-the-pipeline project Takht is finally a thing of the past. In fact, two of the actors from Takht Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are now part of the new Karan Johar directorial which is a zany comic take on love and romance.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, A friend of Karan Johar explains why the producer-directed “exchanged” Takht with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; “Takht made no sense in the present context. It was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up and its replacement Disney+ Hotstar has been re-examining its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. Takht was no longer getting Fox-Star/Disney+ Hotstar collaboration. Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history. Besides this, given the financial pitfalls Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht and do a light-hearted romantic family film.”

The film was based on the history of Mughals in India, telling the story of Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. The film was to star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal amongst many big names in the lead ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah, starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kira Advani, is slated to be the biggest Bollywood war drama of the year and will release as a lead up to the Independence Day weekend on Amazon Prime.