Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh’s romantic video with 12-yr-old stirs outrage

Mumbai: Popular Singer Mika Singh has found himself in a controversial soup after his dance video with 12-year-old actress Riva Arora went viral.
Riva, a child actor who is best known for her roles in Bollywood movies URI and Gunjan Saxena, was recently seen in a dance video with Mika Singh. However, the video has not gone well with the masses who are slamming the singer for romantically dancing with a girl young enough to be his daughter.
Mika’s controversy comes days after former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra’s one where he was also trolled left and right for the same. Netizens couldn’t digest the fact that Karan is way older than Riva and it seems to be inappropriate.
Here are a few comments on the video
“Such a shame ! India is heading towards severe downfall ! If parents involved in this, most worst thing it can be. In a age of playing, study and understand the world by their own experiences,parents r spoiling their kids future and making it as dark as one cant even imagine”.
“क्या ये बाल मजदूरी नाही? Exploitation of 12 year old child for money?”
Apart from URI and Gunjan Saxena, Riva Arora was seen in a couple of other Bollywood movies like Manikarnika, Bharat, and web series Bandish Bandits. She enjoys a fan following of 8.3M on her Instagram.