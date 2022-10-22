Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh’s romantic video with 12-yr-old stirs outrage

Mumbai: Popular Singer Mika Singh has found himself in a controversial soup after his dance video with 12-year-old actress Riva Arora went viral.

Riva, a child actor who is best known for her roles in Bollywood movies URI and Gunjan Saxena, was recently seen in a dance video with Mika Singh. However, the video has not gone well with the masses who are slamming the singer for romantically dancing with a girl young enough to be his daughter.

Mika’s controversy comes days after former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra’s one where he was also trolled left and right for the same. Netizens couldn’t digest the fact that Karan is way older than Riva and it seems to be inappropriate.

Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this.@KanoongoPriyank @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/V8EhVRg56T — पांडेय जी పాండే జి ಪಾಂಡೆ ಜಿ (@me_as_pm) October 13, 2022

Here are a few comments on the video

“Such a shame ! India is heading towards severe downfall ! If parents involved in this, most worst thing it can be. In a age of playing, study and understand the world by their own experiences,parents r spoiling their kids future and making it as dark as one cant even imagine”.

“क्या ये बाल मजदूरी नाही? Exploitation of 12 year old child for money?”

Disgusting and a cruel thing to do to a 12 year old. This is straight up bad. Her mother has to be prosecuted. This is nothing less than a sexual harrasment. That child does not know what she wants but her mother knows exactly what she wants. Money. https://t.co/EobHRByy5a — N I R M A L (@TeamBlackandRed) October 20, 2022

The most idiotic thing I see on Instagram is Parents making Account for their newly born child and exposing them to internet this early and even more stupid thing I am seeing these days is Pet Owners making Insta Account for their Dog. I just don’t get the point.#RivaArora — Ayush Srivastava (@ayush_sr007) October 20, 2022

A 12-year-old romancing a 38-year-old in itself sounds so dark and uncomfortable which makes it difficult to understand how the parents of a child and a grown man agree to do something like this. How has it all come down to fame and money?#rivaarora — Mansi Yadav (@oyeeMansi) October 21, 2022

Apart from URI and Gunjan Saxena, Riva Arora was seen in a couple of other Bollywood movies like Manikarnika, Bharat, and web series Bandish Bandits. She enjoys a fan following of 8.3M on her Instagram.