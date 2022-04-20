Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s latest wedding update will leave you excited!

TejRan's fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to get married soon

Published: 20th April 2022 12:43 pm IST
Mumbai: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem almost inseparable and their bond is only stronger with each passing day. The duo fell in love inside Bigg Boss 15 where they expressed their feelings for each other. Ever since then, millions of fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite couple to get married soon.

Their wedding and roka ceremony reports surfaced online several times. But none of them were true and even couple did not announce anything officially. And now, we have some exciting news for you about TejRan’s marriage. In the latest interview with Pinkvilla, Karan has finally revealed his marriage plans with his girlfriend.

The Lock Upp jailor said that he has left everything on Tejasswi. When asked about his marriage proposal, he told the newsportal, “I have left it on her. I did what I had to.”

Well, fans are now hoping the Bigg Boss 15 winner says yes soon.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6. Karan, on the other hand, is seen as a jailor inside Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp. He will be next seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

