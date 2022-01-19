Karan Kundrra’s total earnings from Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: TV Heartthrob Karan Kundrra is currently locked inside the much-hyped reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, has been winning hearts with strong, straight forward and positive personality. Karan’s fans hail him for mastermind side, emotional quotient, and brilliant command over the game.

As per several avid watchers of Bigg Boss 15 and various polls on social media platforms, Karan Kundrra is likely to win the precious trophy this year.

Karan is historic contestant who has got creatives sleepless night, salman developing man ego,bcoz he slayed all their narrative.

His Neetis r charm,n his relationship r ❤️.Kk is legend bcoz of zero rivalry

Trust him, as he tells meri bass hogayee abi trophy de do! #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/iwahHRo8QM — Faizan 🐺 KaranNeeti (@Camaflouge8888) January 19, 2022

Karan Kundrra Bigg Boss 15 remuneration

Karan Kundrra is one of the highest paid celebrity on Bigg Boss 15. He reportedly earns Rs 8 lakh per week, or over Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand per day. This means, for his stay inside BB 15 house for past 16 weeks, he earned a whopping pay cheque of nearly Rs 1.2 crore.

Bigg Boss 15 VIP contestants

Nishant Bhat became the latest contestant to win the Ticket To Finale task. He is now the new VIP contender of Bigg Boss 15 and has made it to the finale week. The current VIP housemates are —

Nishant Bhat

Karan Kundrra

Pratik Sehajpal

Shamita Shetty

Rakhi Sawant

Well, what’s your take on Karan Kundrra’s gameplay? Do you think he should win show? Do tell us below.

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 15.