Karan Singh Grover has three web shows planned for 2022

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover will be seen in three web shows in 2022. His upcoming slate is a mix of genres like action, psychological thriller and romance.

He has maintained that he would like to challenge himself as an actor this year by working in a diverse range of stories.

Brimming with hope and excitement, the actor said, “2022 looks incredible! I am looking forward to venturing into diverse cinematic spaces and exploring more as an actor. It is going to be a very productive year in every aspect of my life.”

Giving a sneak peek into his upcoming slate of projects, he said, “I have three web shows planned for the year. Each one of them comes from a different school of cinema. I will work on action, psychological thriller, and romance in my forthcoming projects.”

Karan’s last outing, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’ where he starred opposite Surbhi Jyoti, was well received by the audience.