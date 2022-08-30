Karan Singh Grover & his connection with Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Mumbai: Popular television actor Karan Singh Grover is currently in the prime of life as he and his wife Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu are expecting their first child. Furthermore, he is an established name in the entertainment industry with several shows and movies in his portfolio.

Karan forayed into acting with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2005, however, it was with Star One’s Dill Mill Gayye that he attained fame. With his powerful acting and charismatic personality, he became a household favorite in 2007. Ever since then, he has been climbing the ladder of success.

Karan Singh Grover enjoys a huge following of 1.5M if we go by his Instagram handle, however, not many KSG fans know that he has a background that connects him to Saudi Arabia.

Yes, you read that right! Scroll ahead to know more about it.

Karan Singh Grover’s childhood in Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Although Karan was born in Delhi, India, he was very young when his family moved to Dammam, a city in Saudi Arabia. Reportedly, he did his schooling at International Indian School Dammam (IISD), where he was an ace athlete. In fact, several fan pages have shared Karan Singh Grover’s pictures from his school days in Saudi Arabia.

Karan Singh Grover in IISD (Photo: Facebook/ KSG Fanclub)

Reportedly, his love for Gulf countries also took him to Oman where he worked as a Marketing Executive in the Sheraton Hotel after pursuing a degree in Hotel Management from IHM Mumbai.

Meanwhile, speaking about his work, Karan was last seen in Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Mr. Bajaj.